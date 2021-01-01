BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

