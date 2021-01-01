BidaskClub Lowers Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Buy

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.