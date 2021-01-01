BidaskClub Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 13.4% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 614,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 629,650 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 962,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Grifols by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 224,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

