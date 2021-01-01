BidaskClub Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $522.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.72 and its 200-day moving average is $487.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

