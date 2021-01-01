BidaskClub Lowers StarTek (NYSE:SRT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

SRT opened at $7.52 on Monday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

