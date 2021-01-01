BidaskClub Upgrades Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to “Sell”

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $356.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.17 and its 200-day moving average is $325.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $355.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.