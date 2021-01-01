Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,130.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,093 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,873. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of -262.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit