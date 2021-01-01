Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,130.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,093 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,873. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of -262.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

