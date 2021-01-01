BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 6.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 5,852,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,391,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

