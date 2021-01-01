BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BMRN stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.