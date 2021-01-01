BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BMRN stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
