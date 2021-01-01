BitCash Market Cap Achieves $164,837.89 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $164,837.89 and approximately $102,305.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00040383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006824 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

