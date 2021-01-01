bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.37 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $15.96 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00127576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00165948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00049371 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

