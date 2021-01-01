Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $17.51 or 0.00059901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $325.24 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,234.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.01170014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00244076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

