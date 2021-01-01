Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00018187 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $814,947.84 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001598 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,241 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

