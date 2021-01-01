Bitcoin Zero Price Down 29% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $84,649.15 and $150.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00129010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00560072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00154814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00302446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.