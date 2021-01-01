Bitcore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $238.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,894.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $720.15 or 0.02492387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00431964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.01158952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00498179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00197207 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,498,859 coins and its circulating supply is 17,997,900 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

