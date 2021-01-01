BitDegree (BDG) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $226,495.77 and approximately $27.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00039955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00294676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.21 or 0.01985244 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

