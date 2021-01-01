BitGuild PLAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,141.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $14,675.33 and approximately $7,141.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00559535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00161269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049663 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

