BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $133.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

