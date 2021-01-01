BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 91,762 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

