BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 91,762 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
