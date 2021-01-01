Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 26,192,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 3,515,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) Company Profile (LON:BLOE)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship Field is the West Rustavi Onshore Oil and Gas Field. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017. Block Energy Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

