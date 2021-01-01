Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.67 ($8.51).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BOY traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 745.50 ($9.74). 122,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,745. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 968.12 ($12.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 645.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

About Bodycote plc (BOY.L)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

