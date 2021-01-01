Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Up 3.6%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Get Boralex alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.