Bottos (BTO) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $900,437.90 and approximately $91,717.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00300628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.51 or 0.01964263 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

