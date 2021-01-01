Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Trading 19.7% Higher

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) traded up 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

