Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of BNR opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.49.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

