British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.