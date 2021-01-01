Brokerages Anticipate China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter worth about $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

