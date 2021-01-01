Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) to post $44.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 90,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

