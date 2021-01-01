Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) to post $44.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 90,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit