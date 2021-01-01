Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. QAD reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in QAD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

QADA stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,324.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.