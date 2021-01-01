Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.96. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.