Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.14. Five Below reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit