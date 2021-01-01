Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.14. Five Below reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

