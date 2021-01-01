Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $3.75 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $15.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.90 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $81.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEIP. BidaskClub raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $297.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 147,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,743,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

