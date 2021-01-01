Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 363,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,439. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

