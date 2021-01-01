Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Post by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 315,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 39.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

