Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $43.25. 12,683,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,625,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.