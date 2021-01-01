Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report sales of $778.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $789.64 million. Visteon reported sales of $744.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

