Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $106.44

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $3,544,949. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 859,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

