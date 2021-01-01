Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target at $18.21

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAGDF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

