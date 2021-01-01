Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target at $18.21

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAGDF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit