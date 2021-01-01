Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $5.56

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. 7,593,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,158. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

