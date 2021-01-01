Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $35.00

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
IIIV stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
