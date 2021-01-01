Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $35.00

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

IIIV stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

