Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$33.17

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.17.

SNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$21.73 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.