Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $24.91

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 2,633,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,423. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

