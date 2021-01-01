Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

