Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

