C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

