Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

CZR opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,695,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

