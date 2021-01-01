Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

CALM opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

