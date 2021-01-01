California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of XBiotech worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

XBiotech stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $457.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at $37,212,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. Corporate insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

