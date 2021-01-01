California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.53. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

