California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cutera were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Cutera stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.